Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2123 4567)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 706, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 8623)

Pinto Pharmacy, 43, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7311)

Rational Pharmacy, 74/75, Valley Road, Birkirkara (2144 1513)

Tony’s Pharmacy, 100, Sir Patrick Stuart Street, Gżira (2133 2080)

Balluta Pharmacy, 7, Balluta Square, St Julian’s (2131 7888)

Mrabat Pharmacy, Imrabat Street, Sliema (2131 3535)

St Joseph Pharmacy, 164, Annibale Preca Street, Lija (2141 4051)

St Mary Pharmacy - Mġarr Dispensing Chemists, 71, Sir Harry Luke Street, Mġarr (2158 0711)

St Paul’s Bay Pharmacy, 504, Main Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 5276)

Distinction Pharmacy, 32, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2169 3412)

Alpha Pharmacy, Cospicua Street c/w Cottoner Avenue, Fgura (2167 3811)

Mediatrix Plus Pharmacy, 7, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2782 6685)

Green Cross Pharmacy, 8, Gregorio Bonnici Square, Żejtun (2169 3723)

Chrysantemum Pharmacy, St Nicholas Street, Qrendi (2168 0828)

Remedies Pharmacy, Peter Pan, Dr Nikola Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 0828)

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247)

Abela Pharmacy, Bellavista Court, George Borg Olivier Street, Victoria (2155 6170)

Tony’s Pharmacy, Egret Court, Valley Street, Marsalforn (2156 3617).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: In December and January, pharmacies may open at their discretion. For further information visit: www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood donation unit will be available today from 8.30am to 1pm in the parking area next to Mosta Rotunda. If you feel healthy, donate blood. Donors are kindly requested to present their ID card.