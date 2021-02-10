New British Dispensary, 109/110, St John Street, Valletta (2124 4813);

Darwin Pharmacy, 152, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2122 1512);

Pinto Pharmacy, 43, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7311);

Ħerba Pharmacy, 183, Main Street, Birkirkara (92144 3406);

D’Argens Pharmacy, 330, Rue D’Argens, Gżira (2133 0817);

San Giorgio Pharmacy, Manwel Buhagiar Street, Pembroke (2137 8485);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 22A, The Point Shopping Mall, Tigné, Sliema (2131 3233);

Iklin Pharmacy, Geronimo Abos Street, Iklin (2141 5499);

St Louis Pharmacy, Calì Street, Mosta (2143 2802);

St Paul’s Bay Pharmacy, 504, Main Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 5276);

Distinction Pharmacy, 32, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2169 3412);

White Cross Pharmacy, Shop A, Block 1, Fuq San Pawl, Cospicua (2182 1671);

Medicor Pharmacy, 57, Carmelo Ritchie Street, Xgħajra (2703 2296);

Gerada Pharmacy, 46, Mater Boni Consiglii Street, Żejtun (2180 6009);

Prestige Pharmacy, 16, St Joseph Street, Kirkop (2164 1328);

Santa Marija Pharmacy, 40, Bird Street, Żebbuġ (2146 5346);

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);

Azzopardi Pharmacy, Capuchins Street, Victoria (2156 3233);

Ta’ Pinu Pharmacy, Franġisk Portelli Street, Għarb (2788 8128).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am to 10pm.

Smiths Pharmacy at PAMA, Mosta (2141 7593): Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next at PAMA Shopping Village parking area, Mosta, today 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.