Regent Pharmacy, 70, Merchants Street, Valletta (2124 5135);

Chemimart International Pharmacy, 650, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 6477);

Anici Pharmacy, Anici Street, Qormi (2148 7162);

Mackie’s Pharmacy, L. Casolani Street, Ta’ Paris, Birkirkara (2149 6089);

Remedies Chemists, Marina Court, 49A, Abate Rigord Street, Ta’ Xbiex (2134 1649);

St Andrew’s Pharmacy, Triq il-Qasam, Tal-Ibraġġ (2137 1062);

Chemimart Pharmacy, 4,5,6, Il-Piazzetta, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 8369);

Brown’s Naxxar Centre Pharmacy, 21st September Avenue, Naxxar (2141 1438);

St Mary Pharmacy, 14, Rotunda Square, Mosta (2143 3833);

Health & Co Pharmacy, Erba Mwiezeb Street, St Paul’s Bay (7979 0119);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 45, Paola Hill, Paola (2169 4818);

Pillhouse Pharmacy, 200, Merhba Street, Fgura (2180 3008);

Milia’s Pharmacy, Qaliet Street c/w Lampuka Street, Marsascala (2702 3322);

Martin’s Pharmacy, 182, Birżebbuġa Road, Birżebbuġa (2165 1031);

Medicaid Pharmacy, 62, Tower Avenue, Gudja (2167 6294);

Remedies Pharmacy, 5, Tagliaferro Mansions, Princess Margaret Street, Msida (2134 6547);

The By Pass Pharmacy, Mgr Mikiel Azzopardi Street, Siġġiewi (2146 1681);

Batu Pharmacy, 38, Palm Street, Victoria (2155 1841);

Lauretana Pharmacy, 36, Mġarr Road, Għajnsielem (2156 3017).

Pharmacy at Malta International Airport (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm

Emergencies: The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays. The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.

Blood donation: The mobile blood donation unit will be available at the PAMA Shopping Village, Mosta, today between 8.30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.