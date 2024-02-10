Chemimart City Gate Pharmacy, City Gate, Valletta (2123 8355)

San Raffael Pharmacy, 247, Qormi Road, Marsa (2122 1188)

De Rohan Pharmacy, 24, St Anthony Street, Żebbuġ (2146 4128)

St Jude Pharmacy, 213, Valley Road, Birkirkara (2149 2151)

Spiżerija Kappara, Żbibu Lane, San Ġwann (2138 1776)

Balluta Pharmacy, 7, Balluta Square, St Julian’s (2131 7888)

Edward’s Pharmacy, 115, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4102)

Medicine Chest Pharmacy, Demitriju Farrugia Street, Għargħur (2142 2204)

M4 Pharmacy, Old Railway Street, Attard (2143 6531)

Frontline Pharmacy, 121, Burmarrad Road, Burmarrad (2158 2797)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 45, Paola Hill, Paola (2169 4818)

White Cross Pharmacy, Shop A, Block 1, Fuq San Pawl, Cospicua (2182 1671)

Medicor Pharmacy, 57, Carmelo Ritchie Street, Xgħajra (2703 2296)

Green Cross Pharmacy, 31, Gregorio Bonnici Square, Żejtun (2169 3723)

Medicaid Pharmacy, 62, Tower Avenue, Gudja (2167 6294)

Brown’s Pharmacy, Shop 10, Yacht Marina Apartments, Marina Street, Pietà (2124 4366)

The Bypass Pharmacy, Mgr Mikiel Azzopardi Street, Siġġiewi (2146 1681)

Sokkors Pharmacy, St Gregory Street, Kerċem (2155 3018)

Joyce’s Pharmacy, September 8 Avenue, Xagħra (2156 1486)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2024: www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in the parking area of PAMA shopping mall, Mosta, today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.