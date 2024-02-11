Empire Pharmacy, 77, Old Theatre Street, Valletta (2123 8577)

Darwin Pharmacy, 152, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2122 1512)

Evans Pharmacy, 96/98, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7020)

Remedies Pharmacy, Tumas Fenech Street, Birkirkara (2144 1589)

Remedies Chemists, Marina Court, 49A, Abate Rigord Street, Ta’ Xbiex (2134 1649)

St Andrew’s Pharmacy, Triq il-Qasam, Tal-Ibraġġ, Swieqi (2137 1062)

Harley Pharmacy, 1, Nathalie Poutiatin Tabone Street, Sliema (2133 4635)

Brown’s Naxxar Centre Pharmacy, September 21 Avenue, Naxxar (2141 1438)

Smiths Pharmacy, PAMA shopping mall, Valletta Road, Mosta (2141 7593)

Parkes Pharmacy, 582, St Paul Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 1764)

St Andrew’s Pharmacy, 25, Triq Dun Pawl Street, Luqa (2182 0795)

MC Pharmacy, 303, Żabbar Road, Fgura (2180 1962)

St James Pharmacy, St James Square, Żabbar (2166 6194)

Brittania Pharmacy, 5, Pretty Bay Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 8622)

Salus Pharmacy, 21, Republic Square, Żurrieq (2168 0761)

St Luke’s Pharmacy, St Luke Street, Pietà (2124 1293)

St Anthony Pharmacy, 18 Main Street, Rabat (2145 4187)

Batu Pharmacy, 38, Palm Street, Victoria (2155 1841)

Nadur Pharmacy, April 28, 1688 Square, Nadur (2156 3589)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2024: www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to the Family Park, Selmun, Mellieħa, and in Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.