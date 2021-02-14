Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2123 4567);

Cosmed Pharmacy, Soccors, 7, Franciscans Street in Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun (2122 5991);

Tal-Ħlas Pharmacy, Freedom Street, Qormi (2148 7739);

St Jude Pharmacy, 213, Valley Road, Birkirkara (2149 2151);

D’Argens Pharmacy, 330, Rue D’Argens, Gżira (2133 0817);

Lourdes Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, San Ġwann (2138 7479);

The Economical Dispensary, 86/87, Sir Adrian Dingli Street, Sliema (2133 0376);

St Mary Pharmacy, 2, Antonio Schembri Street, Attard (2143 6348);

Naxxar Pharmacy, September 21 Avenue, Naxxar (2141 1438);

St Simon Pharmacy, 8, Islets Promenade, Buġibba (2157 1649);

Sta Lucia Pharmacy, 1, Dorell Square, Santa Luċija (2189 0111);

Alpha Pharmacy, Cospicua Street c/w Cottoner Avenue, Fgura (2167 3811);

Hompesch Pharmacy, 207/211, Hompesch Road, Fgura (2180 7503);

Gerada Pharmacy, 146, Mater Boni Consiglii Street, Żejtun (2180 6009);

Kristianne Pharmacy, Cavi Street, Mqabba (2168 3048);

Plaza Pharmacy, 86, Main Street, Żebbuġ (2146 7459);

Spiżerija Carmen, 1, Suffara Square Street, Dingli (2145 7128);

Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria (2156 6170);

Xagħra Pharmacy, 55, Church Street, Xagħra (2755 1140).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am to 10pm.

Smiths Pharmacy at PAMA, Mosta (2141 7593): Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Żejtun parish church and at Xewkija health centre today 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.