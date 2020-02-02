Royal Pharmacy, 271, Republic Street, Valletta (2125 2396);

Chemimart International Pharmacy, 650, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 6477);

Lantern Pharmacy, Misrah il-Kebbies, Santa Venera (2144 4648);

Mackie’s Pharmacy, L. Casolani Street, Ta’ Paris, Birkirkara (2149 6089);

O’Hea Pharmacy, 128, Manoel Street, Gżira (2133 0268);

San Ġwann Pharmacy, 11, Feliċ Borg Street, San Ġwann (2138 6974);

Wales Pharmacy, 183, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 5492);

St Joseph Pharmacy, 164, Annibale Preca Street, Lija (2141 4051);

Naxxar Pharmacy, 21st September Avenue, Naxxar (2141 1438);

Parkes Pharmacy, 582, St Paul Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 1764);

Maddalena Pharmacy, Shop 2, Binja tal-Faqqani, Dawret it-Torri, Santa Luċija (2167 7037);

White Cross Pharmacy, Shop A, Block 1, Fuq San Pawl, Cospicua (2182 1671);

San Ġwakkin Pharmacy, 1, St Anne Street, Marsascala (2163 7994);

Pompei Pharmacy, 28, Fishermen’s Wharf, Marsaxlokk (2165 1278);

Milia’s Pharmacy, 42, Blue Grotto Avenue, Żurrieq (2168 9971);

Remedies Pharmacy, 1 Parish Street, Siġġiewi (2146 0828);

Anici Pharmacy, Block A, Town Centre HOS, Mtarfa (2145 2833);

Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970);

Għajnsielem Pharmacy, Independence Square, Għajnsielem (2720 3615).

Other pharmacies: The pharmacies at Malta International Airport and at Pama, Mosta, are open from 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, call 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in front of Mellieħa parish church and at Xewkija health centre today from 8.30am to 1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.