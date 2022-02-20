Chemimart, 20/21, Republic Street, Valletta (2124 6051);

The Cross Pharmacy, 859, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2122 7682);

Fatima Pharmacy, 82, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera (2148 2856);

St Anne Pharmacy, 24, St Helen Square, Birkirkara (2744 1913);

St Luke’s Pharmacy, St Luke Street, Pietà (2124 1293);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 92-94, Mensija Street, San Ġwann (2137 3275);

Brown’s Pharmacy, Unit 22, Tigné Street, Sliema (2131 3233);

Balzan Pharmacy, 70, St Francis Street, Balzan (2144 4035);

Naxxar Pharmacy, September 21 Avenue, Naxxar (2141 1438);

Brown’s Village Pharmacy, Main Street, Mellieħa (2152 3536);

Tarxien Pharmacy, 59, Tarxien Street, Tarxien (2180 2986);

Verdala Pharmacy, 57, Bull Street, Cospicua (2182 4720);

St James Pharmacy, St James Square, Żabbar (2166 6194);

Blossoms Pharmacy, Gurgier Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 2226);

Milia’s Pharmacy, 42, Blue Grotto Avenue, Żurrieq (2168 9971);

Tal-Grazzja Pharmacy, Franġisk Farrugia Street, Żebbuġ (2146 2068);

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);

Azzopardi Pharmacy, Capuchins Street, Victoria (2156 3233);

Gozo Chemists, Mġarr Road, Xewkija (2155 7278).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2022 visit: www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Birżebbuġa parish church today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.