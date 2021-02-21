Vilhena Pharmacy, 3, St Anne Street, Floriana (2124 4114);

Chemimart International Pharmacy, 650, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2123 6477);

Fatima Pharmacy, 82, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera (2148 2856);

Mackie’s Pharmacy, L. Casolani Street, Ta’ Paris, Birkirkara (2149 6089);

Remedies Pharmacy, 5, Tagliaferro Mansions, Princess Margaret Street, Msida (2134 6547);

St Julian’s Pharmacy, 24, George Borg Olivier Street, St Julian’s (2136 9426);

Mrabat Pharmacy, Mrabat Street, Sliema (2131 3535);

Balzan Pharmacy, 70, St Francis Street, Balzan (2144 4035);

Rotunda Pharmacy, 7, Eucharistic Congress Street, Mosta (2141 1197);

Brown’s Village Pharmacy, Main Street, Mellieħa (2152 3536);

De Paola Pharmacy, 36, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 6408);

Milia’s Pharmacy, Cottonera Street, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);

Medicor Pharmacy, 57, Carmelo Ritchie Street, Xagħjra (2703 2296);

Beta Pharmacy, 50/52, St Mary Street, Għaxaq (2166 3311);

Qrendi Pharmacy, 6, Main Street, Qrendi (2168 3781);

Santa Marija Pharmacy, 40, Bird Street, Żebbuġ (2146 5346);

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);

Batu Pharmacy, 38, Palm Street, Victoria (2155 1841);

Għajnsielem Pharmacy, Independence Square, Għajnsielem (2720 3615).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am to 10pm.

Smiths Pharmacy at PAMA, Mosta (2141 7593): Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in front of Holy Rood church, Sant’ Andrija, Żabbar, today 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.