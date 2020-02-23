Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2122 6281);

San Raffael Pharmacy, 247, Qormi Road, Marsa (2122 1188);

Anici Pharmacy, Anici Street, Qormi (2148 7162);

Rational Pharmacy, 74/75, Valley Road, Birkirkara (2144 1513);

Tony’s Pharmacy, 100, Sir Patrick Stuart Street, Gżira (2133 2080);

Lourdes Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, San Ġwann (2138 7479);

The Economical Dispensary, 86/87, Sir Adrian Dingli Street, Sliema (2133 0376);

M4 Pharmacy, Railway Street, Attard (2143 6531);

St Albert Pharmacy, Oratory Street, Għargħur (2141 3402);

St Simon Pharmacy, 8, Dawret il-Gzejjer, Buġibba (2157 1649);

Tarxien Pharmacy, 59, Tarxien Road, Tarxien (2180 2986);

Alpha Pharmacy, Maria Immaculata, Cospicua Road c/w Cottoner Avenue, Fgura (2167 3811);

Mediatrix Plus Pharmacy, 7, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2782 6685);

Gudja Pharmacy, Triq il-Kappillan c/w William Baker Street, Gudja (2169 6422);

Chrysanthemum Pharmacy, St Nicholas Street, Qrendi (2168 0828);

Tal-Grazzja Pharmacy, Franġisk Farrugia Street, Żebbuġ (2146 2068);

Santa Marija Pharmacy, Frenċ Abela Square, Dingli (2145 2447);

Batu Pharmacy, 38, Palm Street, Victoria (2155 1841);

St John’s Pharmacy, 85, Independence Street, Xewkija (2156 3052).

Other pharmacies: The pharmacy at Malta International Airport is open from 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, call 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in front of Pembroke parish church, today 8.30am to 1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.