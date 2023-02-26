Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2123 4567)

Fra Diego Dispensary, 94, Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun (2122 4898)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue, Żebbuġ (2146 5411)

The Local Dispensary, Can. K. Pirotta Street, Birkirkara (2149 3549)

Lourdes Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, San Ġwann (2138 7479)

Penny Lane Pharmacy, 37 and 39, Triq is-Sejjieħ, Swieqi (2137 5373)

Norman’s Pharmacy, 133, High Street, Sliema (2133 2243)

St Joseph Pharmacy, 164, Annibale Preca Street, Lija (2141 4051)

Sta Margherita Pharmacy, Vjal il-Qalbiena Mostin, Santa Margherita Estate, Mosta (2141 6426)

St Paul’s Bay Pharmacy, 504, Main Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 5276)

Maddalena Pharmacy, Shop 2, Binja tal-Faqqani, Tower Avenue, Santa Luċija (2167 7037)

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Street, Vittoriosa (2760 0126)

Polymer Żabbar Pharmacy, 30 Triq tal-Ħofra, Żabbar (2167 6263)

Blossoms Pharmacy, Triq il-Gurġier, Birżebbuġa (2165 2226)

Prestige Pharmacy, 16, St Joseph Street, Kirkop (2164 1328)

Brown’s Pharmacy, Shop 10, Yacht Marina Apartments, Marina Street, Pietà (2124 4366)

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479)

Fontana Pharmacy, Fountain Street, Fontana (2156 6979)

Gozo Chemists, Mġarr Road, Xewkija (2155 7278).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2023 view https://www.pharmacy.com.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays and public holidays 8am-8pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at St Peter’s Band Club, Birżebbuġa, and Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.