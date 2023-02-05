Royal Pharmacy, 271, Republic Street, Valletta (2123 9682)

The Cross Pharmacy, 859, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2122 7682)

Tal-Grazzja Pharmacy, Franġisk Farrugia Street, Żebbuġ (2146 2068)

St Anne Pharmacy, 24, St Helen Square, Birkirkara (2744 1913)

Collis Williams St Mark’s Pharmacy, Paul Borg Olivier Street c/w Gianni Vella Street, Swatar (2144 0790)

Balluta Pharmacy, 7, Balluta Square, St Julian’s (2131 7888)

Mrabat Pharmacy, 5, Imrabat Street, Sliema (2131 3535)

Medicine Chest Pharamcy, Demitriju Farrugia Street, Għargħur (2142 2204)

Brown’s Grognet Pharmacy, 41, Constitution Street, Mosta (2143 2038)

Remedies Pharmacy, 111, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3462)

Tarxien Dispensary, 59, Tarxien Street, Tarxien (2180 2986)

Verdala Pharmacy, 57, Bull Street, Cospicua (2182 4720)

Polymer Żabbar Pharmacy, 30 Triq tal-Ħofra, Żabbar (2167 6263)

St Catherine Pharmacy, Plot 3, Triq il-Qadi, Żejtun (2167 8039)

Safi Pharmacy, St John Street c/w Bieb il-Ġarra Street, Safi (2164 9552)

Lantern Pharmacy, 46, Misraħ il-Kebbies, Santa Venera (2144 4648)

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479)

Sokkors Pharmacy, St Gregory Street, Kerċem (2155 3018)

St John’s Pharmacy, 85, Independence Street, Xewkija (2156 3052)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2023, view www.pharmacy.com.mt/roster or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays and public holidays 8am-8pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in next to Żejtun parish church today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.