Regent Pharmacy, 70, Merchants Street, Valletta (2124 5135);

The Cross Pharmacy, 859, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2122 7682);

St George’s Pharmacy, 21, Main Street, Qormi (2144 3045);

St Anne Pharmacy, 24, St Helen Square, Birkirkara (2744 1913);

Deby’s Pharmacy, 1, Quarries Square, Msida (2122 7920);

Krypton Chemists, Ibraġġ Street, Ta’ l-Ibraġ, Swieqi (2137 0141);

Stella Maris Pharmacy, 34, Milner Street, Sliema (2133 5217);

St Joseph Pharmacy, 164, Annibale Preca Street, Lija (2141 4051);

Brown’s Grognet Pharmacy, 41, Constitution Street, Mosta (2143 2038);

Parkes Pharmacy, 582, St Paul Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 1764);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 45, Paola Hill, Paola (2169 4818);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 8, Archbishop Gonzi Square, Kalkara (2167 3811);

Bellavista Pharmacy, 88, Hortan Street, Marsascala (2163 3788);

Gerada Pharmacy, 146, Mater Boni Consiglii Street, Żejtun (2180 6009);

Safi Pharmacy, St John Street c/w Bieb il-Ġarra Street, Safi (2164 9552);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue, Żebbuġ (2146 5411);

Anici Pharmacy, BLK A, Town Centre HOS, Mtarfa (2145 2833);

Abela Pharmacy, 42, G.P.F. Agius De Soldanis Street, Victoria (2155 6170);

Gozo Chemists, Mġarr Road, Xewkija (2155 7278).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am to 10pm.

Smiths Pharmacy at PAMA, Mosta (2141 7593): Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Żebbuġ parish church today 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.