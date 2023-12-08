Chemimart Pharmacy, 14, St Anne Street, Floriana (2123 9310)

National Pharmacy, 17, St Mary Street, Ħamrun (2122 5539)

Drugshop Dispensary, De La Cruz Avenue, Qormi (2144 3221)

Mint Care Pharmacy, 7, Brared Street, Birkirkara (2144 2135)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 92-94, Mensija Road, San Ġwann (2137 3275)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 135, Central Business Centre, Spinola Bay, St Julian’s (2133 3886)

Brown’s Victor Pharmacy, 9, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 0352)

St Michael Pharmacy, Transfiguration Square, Lija (2143 5875)

St Catherine Pharmacy, Vine Street c/w St Catherine Street, Attard (2141 3442)

Frontline Pharmacy, 121, Burmarrad Road, Burmarrad (2158 2797)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 45, Paola Hill, Paola (2169 4818)

Hompesch Pharmacy, 207/211, Hompesch Road, Fgura (2180 7503)

Medicor Pharmacy, 57, Carmelo Ritchie Street, Xgħajra (2703 2296)

Pompei Pharmacy, 28, Fishermen’s Wharf, Marsaxlokk (2165 1278)

Medicaid Pharmacy, 62, Tower Avenue, Gudja (2167 6294)

Fatima Pharmacy, 82, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera (2148 2856)

The Bypass Pharmacy, Mgr Mikiel Azzopardi Street, Siġġiewi (2146 1681)

Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria (2156 6170)

Vella Pharmacy, 15, December 13 Road, Nadur (2156 6431).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: During December and January, other pharmacies may open. For details view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ and www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in front of St Vincent de Paul elderly home, Luqa, today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.