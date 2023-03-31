Chemimart, 20/21, Republic Street, Valletta (2124 5002)

Remedies Pharmacy, 211, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2124 5627)

Pinto Pharmacy, 43, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7311)

Brown’s Quad Pharmacy, The Quad Q2, Unit 3, Level 00, Mrieħel Bypass, Central Business District, Birkirkara (2144 1060)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 92-94, Mensija Road, San Ġwann (2137 3275)

Brown’s Pharmacy, Retail Outlet, Level 0, 135, Central Business Centre, Spinola Bay, St Julian’s (2133 3886)

Remedies Pharmacy, 144, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2134 4722)

St Michael Pharmacy, Transfiguration Square, Lija (2143 5875)

St Louis Pharmacy, Shop 1, Bohemian Courts, Independence Avenue, Mosta (2143 1431)

St Simon Pharmacy, 8, Islets Promenade, Buġibba (2157 1649)

Central Pharmacy, 6, St Joseph Street, Luqa (2169 2546); Brown’s Pharmacy, 8, Archbishop Gonzi Square, Kalkara (2180 7740)

May Day Pharmacy, Victory Street, Żabbar (2182 6529)

Health Junction Pharmacy, Alfredo Cachia Zammit Street, Żejtun (2166 1644)

Kristianne Pharmacy, Pietru Pawl Saydon Street, Żurrieq (2779 1321)

Charing Pharmacy, Mimosa Street, Pietà (2123 2954)

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479)

Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria (2156 6170)

St Joseph Pharmacy, 28, St Joseph Square, Qala (2155 5348).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2023: https://www.pharmacy.com.mt/roster/, www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays and public holidays 8am-8pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at the Żurrieq day centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.