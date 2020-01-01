Empire Pharmacy, 77, Old Theatre Street, Valletta (2123 8577)

San Raffael Pharmacy, 247, Qormi Road, Marsa (2122 1188)

Fatima Pharmacy, 82, Triq il-Ferrovija, Santa Venera (2148 2856)

The Local Dispensary, Canon K. Pirotta Street, Birkirkara (2149 3549)

St Matthew’s Pharmacy, 213, The Strand, Gżira (2131 1797)

Potter Chemists Ltd, Wilġa Street, Paceville, St Julian’s (2136 3244)

The Economical Dispensary, 86/87, Sir Adrian Dingli Street, Sliema (2133 0376) Il-Meħrież Pharmacy, 31, Giovanni Curmi Street, Iklin (2143 5567)

Reeds Pharmacy, 191, 21st September Avenue, Naxxar (2713 0068)

Smiths PAMA Pharmacy, PAMA Shopping Mall, Mosta (2141 7593)

Brown’s Village Pharmacy, Main Street, Mellieħa (2152 3536)

Theresa Jo Pharmacy, 3A, Xintill Street, Tarxien (2167 2703)

Verdala Pharmacy, 57, Bull Street, Cospicua (2182 4720)

Bellavista Pharmacy, Salvu Buhagiar Street, Marsascala (2163 3788)

St Catherine Pharmacy, Bishop Emanuel Galea Street, Żejtun (2167 8039)

Pasteur Pharmacy, Tellerit Street, Safi (2168 9944)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue; Żebbuġ (2146 5411)

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479)

Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria, (2156 6170)

Xagħra Pharmacy, 157, Church Street, Xagħra (2755 1140).



The pharmacies at Malta International Airport and at Pama, Mosta, are open from 8am to 10pm.

The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.

The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.