Chemimart Pharmacy, 14, St Anne Street, Floriana (2123 9310);
National Pharmacy, 17, St Mary Street, Ħamrun (2122 5539);
Anici Pharmacy, Anici Street, Qormi (2148 7162);
Mint Care Pharmacy, 7, Brared Street, Birkirkara (2144 2135);
Charing Pharmacy, Mimosa Street, Pietà (2123 2954);
St Andrew’s Dispensary, Qasam Street, Swieqi (2137 6153);
Mrabat Pharmacy, 5, Mrabat Street, Sliema (2131 3535);
Misraħ Kola Pharmacy, Pitkali Street, Attard (2143 4137);
St Mary Pharmacy, 14, Rotunda Square, Mosta (2143 3833);
Promenade Pharmacy, St Paul’s Court, Pioneer Road, Buġibba (2744 1160);
Tarxien Pharmacy, 59, Tarxien Road, Tarxien (2180 2986);
Victory Pharmacy, 32, Victory Street, Senglea (2180 1698);
Hompesch Pharmacy, 207/211 Hompesch Road, Fgura (2180 7503);
Medicaid Pharmacy, 62, Tower Avenue, Gudja (2167 6294);
Remedies Pharmacy, 5, St Catherine Street, Mqabba (2164 1133);
Plaza Pharmacy, 86, Main Street, Żebbuġ (2146 7459);
Santa Marija Pharmacy, Frenċ Abela Square, Dingli (2145 2447);
Batu Pharmacy, 38, Palm Street, Victoria (2155 1841);
Għajnsielem Pharmacy, Independence Square, Għajnsielem (2720 3615).
Pharmacy at MIA: Open 8am to 10pm.
Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.
