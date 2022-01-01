Empire Pharmacy, 77, Old Theatre Street, Valletta (2123 8577);

Darwin Pharmacy, 152, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2122 1512);

Drugshop Dispensary, De La Cruz Avenue, Qormi (2144 3221);

Remedies Pharmacy, Tumas Fenech Street, Birkirkara (2144 1589);

Deby’s Pharmacy, 1, Quarries Square, Msida (2122 7920);

Brown’s Medical Plaza Pharmacy, Cass-i-Mall Buildings, Vjal ir-Rihan, San Ġwann (2137 2195);

Chemimart Pharmacy, 4,5,6, Il-Piazzetta, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 8369);

St Catherine Pharmacy, Vine Street c/w St Catherine Street, Attard (2141 3442);

St Louis Pharmacy, Calì Street, Mosta (2143 2802);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 69, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3554);

St Monica Pharmacy, Bereux, St Monica Street, Paola (2166 5848);

White Cross Pharmacy, Shop A, Block 1, Fuq San Pawl, Cospicua (2182 1671);

Medicor Pharmacy, 57, Carmelo Ritchie Street, Xgħajra (2703 2296);

Blossoms Pharmacy, Gurgier Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 2226);

Prestige Pharmacy, 16, St Joseph Street, Kirkop (2164 1328);

Santa Marija Pharmacy, 40, Bird Street, Żebbuġ (2146 5346);

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);

Azzopardi Pharmacy, Capuchins Street, Victoria (2156 3233);

Ta’ Pinu Pharmacy, Franġisk Portelli Street, Għarb (2788 8128).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Note: No mobile blood unit today.