Empire Pharmacy, 77, Old Theatre Street, Valletta (2123 8577)

Darwin Pharmacy, 152, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2122 1512)

Evans Pharmacy, 96/98, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7020)

Remedies Pharmacy, Tumas Fenech Street, Birkirkara (2144 1589)

San Ġwann Pharmacy, 11, Feliċ Borġ Street, San Ġwann (2138 6974)

Krypton Pharmacy, Ibraġġ Street, Ibraġġ (2137 0141)

Harley Pharmacy, 1, Nathalie Poutiatin Tabone Street, Sliema (2133 4635)

Smiths St Albert Pharmacy, Oratory Street, Għargħur (2141 3402)

Smiths (Pama) Pharmacy, Valletta Road, Mosta (2141 7593)

Brown’s Village Pharmacy, Main Street, Mellieħa (2152 3536)

Sonren Pharmacy, Żejtun Street, Tarxien (2167 2757)

MC Pharmacy, 303, Żabbar Road, Fgura (2180 1962)

St Anne Pharmacy, Triq il-Qaliet, Marsascala (2163 7615)

Brittania Pharmacy, 5 Pretty Bay Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 8622)

Remedies Pharmacy, 5, St Catherine Street, Mqabba (2164 1133)

St Luke’s Pharmacy, St Luke Street, Pietà (2124 1293)

Imtarfa Pharmacy, 207, St David Street, Mtarfa (2145 1261)

Abela Pharmacy, Bellavista Court, George Borg Olivier Street, Victoria (2155 6170)

Għajnsielem Pharmacy, Independence Square, Għajnsielem (2720 3615)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies open in January: View www.pharmacy.com.mt/roster or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster.

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: There will be no mobile blood donation unit available today. The blood donation centre at Guardamangia is open today from 8am-noon. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.