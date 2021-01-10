Empire Pharmacy (Branch), 46 Melita Street, Valletta (2122 5785);

Thomas’ Pharmacy, 796, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2123 8018);

Collis Williams St Venera Pharmacy, 532, St Joseph High Street, Santa Venera (2123 8625);

Ħerba Pharmacy, 183, Main Street, Birkirkara (2144 3406);

St Luke’s Pharmacy, St Luke Street, Pietà (2124 1293);

Spiżerija Kappara, Żbibu Lane, San Ġwann (2138 1177);

Edward’s Pharmacy, 115, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4102);

Il-Meħrież Pharmacy, 31, Giovanni Curmi Street, Iklin (2143 5567);

Reeds Pharmacy, 191, September 21 Avenue, Naxxar (2713 0068);

Remedies Pharmacy, 111, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3462);

Theresa Jo Pharmacy, 3A, Xintill Street, Tarxien (2167 2703);

Verdala Pharmacy, 57, Bull Street, Cospicua (2182 4720);

Milia’s Pharmacy, Qaliet Street c/w Lampuka Street, Marsascala (2702 3322);

St Philip Pharmacy, Ċeppun Street, Għaxaq (2180 8723);

Pasteur Pharmacy, Tellerit Street, Safi (2168 9944);

De Rohan Pharmacy, St Anthony Street, Żebbuġ (2146 4128);

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4274);

Azzopardi Pharmacy, Cappucins Street, Victoria (2156 3233);

Pisani Pharmacy, Sannat Road, Sannat (2156 4447)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am to 10pm.

Smiths Pharmacy at PAMA, Mosta (2141 7593): Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Żabbar parish church today 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.