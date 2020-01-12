Chemimart Pharmacy, 14, St Anne Street, Floriana (2123 9310);

St Gaetan Pharmacy, Parish Priest Mifsud Street, Ħamrun (2123 4570);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 82, Victory Street, Qormi (2149 9697);

Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2122 6281);

Remedies Pharmacy, Marina Court, 49A, Abate Rigord Street, Ta’ Xbiex (2134 1649);

San Giorgio Pharmacy, Manwel Buhagiar Street, Pembroke (2137 8485);

Victor’s Pharmacy, 9, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 0352);

Misraħ Kola Pharmacy, Pitkali Street, Attard (2143 4137);

St Louis Pharmacy, Calì Street, Mosta (2143 2802);

Qawra Pharmacy, Earl’s Court/1, Imħar Street, Qawra (2158 0881);

El Medina Chemist, Fliegu Street, Qawra (2157 6308);

De Paola Pharmacy, 36, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 6408);

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);

Milia’s Pharmacy, 155, Victory Street, Senglea (2180 0681);

Polymer Pharmacy, Xgħajra Road, Żabbar (2167 6263);

Milia’s Pharmacy, Qaliet Street c/w Lampuka Street, Marsascala (2702 3322);

Blossoms Pharmacy, Gurgier Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 2226);

St Philip Pharmacy, Ċeppun Street, Għaxaq (2180 8723);

Kirkop Pharmacy, 9, Parish Street, Kirkop (2168 2028);

Milia’s Pharmacy, 42, Blue Grotto Avenue, Żurrieq (2168 9971);

Plaza Pharmacy, 86, Main Street, Żebbuġ (2146 7459);

De Rohan Pharmacy 24, St Anthony Street, Żebbuġ (2146 4128);

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);

Azzopardi Pharmacy, Capuchins Street, Victoria (2156 3233);

Sokkors Pharmacy, St Gregory Street, Kerċem (2155 3018).

Other pharmacies: The pharmacies at Malta International Airport and at Pama, Mosta, are open from 8am to 10pm. Stella Maris Pharmacy, Sliema, (2133 5217) will open from 8am to 8pm and Anici Pharmacy, Qormi, (2148 7162) will open from 8am to 1pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 -11.30am, call 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Balzan parish church today 8.30am - 1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.