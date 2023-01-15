Chemimart Pharmacy, 20, Republic Street, Valletta (2124 6063)

Remedies Pharmacy, 678, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2124 5627)

Pinto Pharmacy, 43, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7311)

Brown’s Quad Pharmacy, The Quad Q2, Unit 3, Level 00, Mrieħel Bypass, Central Business District, Birkirkara (2144 1060)

Spiżerija Kappara, Żbibu Lane, San Ġwann (2138 1776)

Pembroke Pharmacy, 87, Giuseppe Malfeggiani Street, Pembroke (2137 2784)

Remedies Pharmacy, 144, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2134 4723)

Il-Meħrież Pharmacy, 29, Giovanni Curmi Street, Iklin (2143 5567)

Brown’s Grognet Pharmacy, 41, Constitution Street, Mosta (2143 2038)

Promenade Pharmacy, Triq il-Qroll, Buġibba (2744 1160)

De Paola Pharmacy, 36, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 6408)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 8, Archbishop Michael Gonzi Square, Kalkara (2180 7740)

St Elias Pharmacy, 20, St Elias Street, Xagħjra (2166 0300)

Health Junction Pharmacy, Alfredo Cachia Zammit Street, Żejtun (2166 1644)

Kirkop Pharmacy, 9, Parish Street, Kirkop (2168 2028)

Charing Pharmacy, Mimosa Street, Pietà (2123 2954)

Remedies Pharmacy, Peter Pan, Dr Nikola Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 0828)

Tony’s Pharmacy, Egret Court, Valley Street, Marsalforn (2156 3617)

Nadur Pharmacy, April 28, 1688 Square, Nadur (2156 3589).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies open in January: View www.pharmacy.com.mt/roster or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays and public holidays 8am-8pm.

Blood donation: The mobile blood donation unit will be at Siġġiewi local council and at Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. For enquiries: 8007 4313, 7930 7307.