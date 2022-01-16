Floriana Dispensary, 29, Vincenzo Dimech Street, Floriana (2123 3034)

Vivien Pharmacy, Fr Magri Street, Marsa (2122 1701)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 278, Victory Street, Qormi (2149 9697)

Remedies Pharmacy, Tumas Fenech Street, Birkirkara (2144 1589)

Mayer Pharmacy, 33, Ta’ Xbiex Seafront, Msida (2133 1732)

Melita Pharmacy, 127, St George Street, St Julian’s (2137 8657)

Remedies Pharmacy, 144, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2134 4722)

Misraħ Kola Pharmacy, Pitkali Street, Attard (2143 4137)

Reeds Pharmacy, 191, September 21 Avenue, Naxxar (2713 0068)

Qawra Pharmacy, Earl’s Court/1, Imħar Street, Qawra (2158 0881)

Sonren Pharmacy, Żejtun Street, Tarxien (2167 2757)

Vittoriosa Pharmacy, 9, Main Gate Street, Vittoriosa (2180 7529)

Bellavista Pharmacy, 88, Hortan Street, Marsascala (2163 3788)

Pompei Pharmacy, Fishermen’s Wharf, Marsaxlokk (2165 1278)

Kristianne Pharmacy, Pietru Pawl Saydon Street, Żurrieq (2164 7391)

Santa Marija Pharmacy, 40, Bird Street Żebbuġ (2146 5346)

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479)

Fontana Pharmacy, Fountain Street, Fontana (2156 6979); Lauretana Pharmacy, 36, Mġarr Street, Għajnsielem (2156 3017)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: In December and January, pharmacies may open at their discretion. For further information: www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Żejtun parish church and at Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.