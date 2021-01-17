Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2123 4567);

Lister Pharmacy, 678, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2124 5627);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 278, Victory Street, Qormi (2149 9697);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 32, Fleur-de-Lys Street, Birkirkara (2148 8884);

Regional Pharmacy, E. H. Furse Street, Msida (2131 2449);

J.V.’s Pharmacy, Swieqi Valley, Swieqi (2137 1062);

Harley Pharmacy, 1, Nathalie Poutiatin Tabone Street, Sliema (2133 4635);

Misraħ Kola Pharmacy, Pitkali Street, Attard (2143 4137);

St Mary Pharmacy, 14, Rotunda Square, Mosta (2143 3833);

Qawra Pharmacy, Earl’s Court/1, Imħar Street, Qawra (2158 0881);

Tarxien Pharmacy, 59, Tarxien Street, Tarxien (2180 2986);

Victory Pharmacy, 32, Victory Street, Senglea (2180 1698);

St Elias Pharmacy, St Elias Street, Xagħjra (2166 0300);

St Catherine Pharmacy, Plot 3, Qadi Street, Żejtun (2167 8039);

Remedies Pharmacy, 5, St Catherine Street, Mqabba (2164 1133);

Menelo Pharmacy, Dr Nicholas Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 2957);

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);

Taċ-Ċawla Pharmacy, June 7, 1919 Street, Victoria (2155 7819);

St Joseph Pharmacy, 28, St Joseph Square, Qala (2155 5348).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am to 10pm.

Smiths Pharmacy at PAMA, Mosta (2141 7593): Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Mosta parish church and at Xewkija health centre today 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.