Empire Pharmacy Branch, 46, Melita Street, Valletta (2122 5785);

The Cross Pharmacy, 859, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2122 7682);

Evans Pharmacy, 96/98, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7020);

St Anne Pharmacy, 24, St Helen Square, Birkirkara (2744 1913);

Brown’s Pharmacy, Shop 10, Yacht Marina Apartments, Marina Street, Pietà (2124 4366);

Spiżerija Kappara, Żbibu Lane, San Ġwann (2138 1776);

Edward’s Pharmacy, 115, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4102);

St Catherine Pharmacy, Vine Street c/w St Catherine Street, Attard (2141 3442);

Victory Pharmacy, 16, Victory Street, Naxxar (2141 2454);

Smiths Pama Pharmacy, Pama Shopping Mall, Mosta (2141 7593);

Euro Chemist, Kurazza Street, Qawra (2158 1876);

El Medina Chemist, Fliegu Street, Qawra (2157 6308);

Sonren Pharmacy, Żejtun Road, Tarxien (2167 2757);

Verdala Pharmacy, 57, Bull Street, Cospicua (2182 4720);

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);

Milia’s Pharmacy, 155, Victory Street, Senglea (2180 0681);

Cilia’s Pharmacy, 303, Żabbar Road, Fgura (2180 1962);

Milia’s Pharmacy, Qaliet Street c/w Lampuka Street, Marsascala (2702 3322);

Gerada Pharmacy, 46, Mater Boni Consiglii Street, Żejtun (2180 6009);

St Philip Pharmacy, Ċeppun Street, Għaxaq (2180 8723);

Salus Pharmacy, 21, Republic Square, Żurrieq (2168 0761);

Milia’s Pharmacy, 42, Blue Grotto Avenue, Żurrieq (2168 9971);

Santa Marija Pharmacy, 40, Bird Street, Żebbuġ (2146 5346);

De Rohan Pharmacy 24, St Anthony Street, Żebbuġ (2146 4128);

Imtarfa Pharmacy, 207, St David Road, Mtarfa (2145 1261);

Taċ-Ċawla Pharmacy, 7th June 1919 Street, Victoria (2155 7819);

Gozo Chemists, Mġarr Road, Xewkija (2155 7278).

Other pharmacies: The pharmacies at MIA and at Pama, Mosta, are open from 8am to 10pm. Stella Maris Pharmacy, 34, Milner Street, Sliema (2133 5217) will be open from 8am to 8pm. Anici Pharmacy, Anici Street, Qormi (2148 7162), will be open from 8am to 1pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 -11.30am, call 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be behind Attard parish church and at Xewkija health centre, today from 8.30am to 1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.