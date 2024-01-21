New British Dispensary, 109/110, St John Street, Valletta (2124 4813)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 706, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2123 8623)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 278, Victory Street, Qormi (2149 9697)

Rational Pharmacy, 74/75, Valley Road, Birkirkara (2144 1513)

Spiżerija Kappara, Żbibu Lane, San Ġwann (2138 1776)

JV’s Pharmacy, Swieqi Valley, Swieqi (2137 1062)

Drug Store: Anglo Maltese Dispensary Ltd, 382, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4627)

Il-Meħrież Pharmacy, 31, Giovanni Curmi Street, Iklin (2143 5567)

Medica Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, Balzan (2144 5741)

Remedies Pharmacy, 111, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3462)

Sta Lucia Pharmacy, 1, Dorell Square, Santa Luċija (2189 0111)

Milia's Pharmacy, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126)

Mediatrix Plus Pharmacy, 7, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2782 6685)

Gerada’s Pharmacy, 46, Mater Boni Consigli Street, Żejtun (2180 6009)

Qrendi Pharmacy, 6, Main Street, Qrendi (2168 3781)

Deby’s Pharmacy, 1, Quarries Square, Msida (2122 7920)

Whites Pharmacy, Block A, Town Centre HOS, Mtarfa (2145 2833)

Tony’s Pharmacy, Egret Court, Valley Street, Marsalforn (2156 3617)

Vella Pharmacy, 15, Church Street, Nadur (2156 6431).

The following pharmacies will be opening extended hours today:

Anici Pharmacy, Anici Street, Qormi (2148 7162). 9am to 7pm.

Potter’s Pharmacy, Wilga Street, Paceville (2136 3244). 8am to 8pm.

Anici Pharmacy, 111, Nadur Street, Marsascala (2163 7300). 8am to 8pm.

Stella Maris Pharmacy, 34, Milner Street, Sliema (2133 5217). 8am to 8pm.

Brittania Pharmacy, 5, Pretty Bay Street, Birżebbugia (2165 8622). 8am to 2pm.

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: During January, other pharmacies may open. For details view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at St Julian’s Band Club, St Julian’s, today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.