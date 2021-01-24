Royal Pharmacy, 271, Republic Street, Valletta (2125 2396);

Trinity Pharmacy, 32, Marsa Street, Marsa (2123 5595);

Evans Pharmacy, 96/98, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7020);

Marrit Pharmacy, May 1 Street, Fleur-de-Lys, Birkirkara (2148 8613);

St Matthew’s Pharmacy, The Strand, Gżira (2131 1797);

San Ġwann Pharmacy, 11, Feliċ Borġ Street, San Ġwann (2138 6974);

Wales Pharmacy, 183, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 5492);

St Catherine Pharmacy, Vine Street c/w St Catherine Street, Attard (2141 3442);

St Louis Pharmacy, Shop 1, Bohemian Courts, Independence Avenue, Mosta (2143 2802);

Il-Gżejjer Pharmacy, Kurazza Street, Qawra (2158 1876);

St Monica Pharmacy, 157, St Monica Street, Paola (2166 5848);

White Cross Pharmacy, Shop A, Block 1, Fuq San Pawl, Cospicua (2182 1671);

Mediatrix Plus Pharmacy, 7, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2782 6685);

Medicaid Pharmacy, 62, Tower Avenue, Gudja (2167 6294);

Prestige Pharmacy, 16, St Joseph Street, Kirkop (2164 1328);

Tal-Grazzja Pharmacy, Franġisk Farrugia Street, Żebbuġ (2146 2068);

Imtarfa Pharmacy, 207, St David Street, Mtarfa (2145 1261);

Fontana Pharmacy, Fountain Street, Fontana (2156 6979);

Vella Pharmacy, 15, December 13 Street, Nadur (2156 6431).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am to 10pm.

Smiths Pharmacy at PAMA, Mosta (2141 7593): Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in front of Safi parish church today 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.