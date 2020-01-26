Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2122 6281);

Cosmed Pharmacy, Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun (2122 5991);

St George’s Pharmacy, 21, Main Road, Qormi (2144 3045);

St Jude Pharmacy, 213, Valley Road, Birkirkara (2149 2151);

Mayer Pharmacy, 33, Ta’ Xbiex Seafront, Msida (2133 1732);

J.V.’s Pharmacy, Swieqi Valley, Swieqi (2137 1062);

Harley Pharmacy, 1, Nathalie Poutiatin Tabone Street, Sliema (2133 4635);

Iklin Pharmacy, Geronimo Abos Street, Iklin (2141 5499);

Grognet Pharmacy, 41, Constitution Street, Mosta (2143 2038);

Smiths PAMA Pharmacy, PAMA Shopping Mall, Mosta (2141 7593);

El Medina Chemist, Fliegu Street, Qawra (2157 6308);

Brown’s Paola Square Pharmacy, 64/65, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 1646);

Victory Pharmacy, 32, Victory Street, Senglea (2180 1698);

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);

Milia’s Pharmacy, 155, Victory Street, Senglea (2180 0681);

Fgura Pharmacy, Dome Street, Fgura (2167 5250);

Milia’s Pharmacy, Qaliet Street c/w Lampuka Street, Marsascala (2702 3322);

Gerada Pharmacy, 46, Mater Boni Consiglii Street, Żejtun (2180 6009);

St Philip Pharmacy, Ċeppun Street, Għaxaq (2180 8723);

Kristianne Pharmacy, Pietru Pawl Saydon Street, Żurrieq (2164 7391);

Milia’s Pharmacy, 42, Blue Grotto Avenue, Żurrieq (2168 9971);

Spiżerija Ħal-Mula, Dun Salv Ciappara Street, Żebbuġ (2146 1693);

De Rohan Pharmacy 24, St Anthony Street, Żebbuġ (2146 4128);

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247);

Fontana Pharmacy, Fountain Street, Fontana (2156 6979);

Xagħra Pharmacy, 157, Church Street, Xagħra (2755 1140).

Other pharmacies: The pharmacies at Malta International Airport and at Pama, Mosta, are open from 8am to 10pm.

Stella Maris Pharmacy, 34, Milner Street, Sliema (2133 5217) is open from 8am to 8pm. Anici Pharmacy, Anici Street, Qormi (2148 7162) is open from 8am to 1pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 -11.30am, call 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Mqabba parish church, today 8.30am to 1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.