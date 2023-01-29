Floriana Dispensary, 29, Vincenzo Dimech Street, Floriana (2123 3034)

St Gaetan Pharmacy, Parish Priest Mifsud Street, Ħamrun (2123 4570)

St George’s Pharmacy, 21, Main Street, Qormi (2144 3045)

Pharmaplus, Ganu Street, Birkirkara (2149 2958)

D’Argens Pharmacy, 330, Rue D’Argens, Gżira (2133 0817)

J.V’s Pharmacy, Swieqi Valley, Swieqi (2137 1062)

The Economical Dispensary, 86/87, Dingli Street, Sliema (2133 0376)

Reeds Pharmacy 191, September 21 Avenue, Naxxar (2713 0068)

Smiths (PAMA) Pharmacy, Valletta Road, Mosta (2141 7593)

St Simon Pharmacy, 8, Islets Promenade, Buġibba (2157 1649)

Distinction Pharmacy, 32, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2169 3412)

Victory Pharmacy, 32, Victory Street, Senglea (2180 1698)

San Ġwakkin Pharmacy, 1, St Anne Street, Marsascala (2163 7994)

St Philip Pharmacy, Triq iċ-Ċeppun, Għaxaq (2180 8723)

Bronja Pharmacy, Sonata, Triq il-Bronja, Żurrieq (2168 2251)

St Anthony Pharmacy, 56, St Joseph Street, Pietà (2123 7327)

Santa Marija Pharmacy, Frenċ Abela Square, Dingli (2145 2447)

Taċ-Ċawla Pharmacy, June 7, 1919 Street, Victoria (2155 7819)

St Joseph Pharmacy, 28, St Joseph Square, Qala (2155 5348)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies open in January: View www.pharmacy.com.mt/roster or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays and public holidays 8am-8pm.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in the square in front of Safi parish church and at Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.