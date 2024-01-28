Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2123 4567)

Fra Diego Dispensary, 94, Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun (2122 4898)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue, Żebbuġ (2146 5411)

The Local Dispensary, Can. K. Pirotta Street, Birkirkara (2149 3549)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 92-94, Mensija Road, San Ġwann (2137 3275)

Brown’s Pharmacy, Level 0, 135, Central Business Centre, Spinola Bay, St Julian’s (2133 3886)

Norman’s Pharmacy, 133, High Street, Sliema (2133 2243)

St Michael Pharmacy, Transfiguration Square, Lija (2143 5875)

Santa Margherita Pharmacy, Vjal il-Qalbiena Mostin, Santa Margherita Estate, Mosta (2141 6426)

Brown’s Pharmacy, Triq l-Erba’ Mwieżeb, St Paul’s Bay (2189 0119)

Distinction Pharmacy, 32, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2169 3412)

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126)

San Ġwakkin Pharmacy, 1, St Anne Street, Marsascala (2163 7994)

Blossoms Pharmacy, Triq il-Gurġier, Birżebbuġa (2165 2226)

Bronja Pharmacy, Sonata, Triq il-Bronja, Żurrieq (2168 2251)

Brown’s Pharmacy, Shop 10, Yacht Marina Apartments, Marina Street, Pietà (2124 4366)

Santa Marija Pharmacy, Frenċ Abela Square, Dingli (2145 2447)

Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria (2156 6170)

Gozo Chemists, Mġarr Road, Xewkija (2155 7278).

The following pharmacies will be opening extended hours today:

Anici Pharmacy, Anici Street, Qormi (2148 7162). 9am to 7pm.

Potter’s Pharmacy, Wilga Street, Paceville (2136 3244). 8am to 8pm.

Anici Pharmacy, 111, Nadur Street, Marsascala (2163 7300). 8am to 8pm.

Stella Maris Pharmacy, 34, Milner Street, Sliema (2133 5217). 8am to 8pm.

Brittania Pharmacy, 5, Pretty Bay Street, Birżebbugia (2165 8622). 8am to 2pm.

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: During January, other pharmacies may open. For details, view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Safi parish church and in Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.