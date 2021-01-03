Chemimart Pharmacy, 14, St Anne Street, Floriana (2123 9310);

Vivien Pharmacy, Fr Magri Street, Marsa (2122 1701);

Pinto Pharmacy 43, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7311);

Remedies Pharmacy, Tumas Fenech Street, Birkirkara (2397 6600);

Tony’s Pharmacy 100, Sir Patrick Stuart Street, Gżira (2133 2080);

San Giorgio Pharmacy, Manwel Buhagiar Street, Pembroke (2137 8485);

Victor’s Pharmacy 9, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 0352);

St Michael Pharmacy, Transfiguration Square, Lija (2143 5875);

Mġarr Pharmacy, Main Street c/w Vitale Street, Mġarr (2157 7784);

Smiths Pama Pharmacy, Pama Shopping Mall, Mosta (2141 7593);

St Paul’s Bay Pharmacy, 504, Main Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 5276);

Fleming Pharmacy 61, Żabbar Road, Paola (2169 6893);

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);

San Ġwakkin Pharmacy, 1, St Anne Street, Marsascala (2163 7994);

Green Cross Pharmacy, 31, Gregorio Bonnici Square, Żejtun (2169 3723);

Chrysanthemum Pharmacy, St Nicholas Street, Qrendi (2168 0828);

Remedies Pharmacy, Dr Nikol Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 0828);

St Anthony Pharmacy, 18, Main Street, Rabat (2145 4187);

Batu Pharmacy, 38, Palm Street, Victoria (2155 1841);

Lauretana Pharmacy, 36, Mġarr Road, Għajnsielem (2156 3017).

Pharmacy at MIA: Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30am to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in front of Mellieħa parish church and at Xewkija health centre today 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am to 6pm.

Donors must present their ID card.

For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.