Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2123 4567)

Remedies Pharmacy, 678, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2124 5627)

Lantern Pharmacy, Kebbies Square, Santa Venera (2144 4648)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 32, Fleur-de-Lys Street, Birkirkara (2148 8884)

St Anthony Pharmacy, 56, St Joseph Street, Pietà (2123 7327)

Lourdes Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, San Ġwann (2138 7479)

The Economical Dispensary, 86/87, Sir Adrian Dingli Street, Sliema (2133 0376)

Iklin Pharmacy, Geronimo Abos Street, Iklin (2141 5499)

Brown’s Grognet Pharmacy, 41, Constitution Street, Mosta (2143 2038)

El Medina Chemist, Maskli Street, Qawra (2157 6308)

Maddalena Pharmacy, Shop 2, Binja tal-Faqqani, Tower Avenue, Santa Luċija (2167 7037)

Alpha Pharmacy, Cospicua Street c/w Kottoner Avenue, Fgura (2167 3811)

Medicor Pharmacy, 57, Carmelo Ritchie Street, Xagħjra (2703 2296)

St Philip Pharmacy, Ċeppun Street, Għaxaq (2180 8723)

Central Pharmacy, 6, St Joseph Street, Luqa (2169 2546)

Remedies Pharmacy, Peter Pan, Dr Nikola Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 0828)

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4274)

Abela Pharmacy, Bellavista Court, George Borg Olivier Street, Victoria (2155 6170)

St Joseph Pharmacy, 28, St Joseph Square, Qala (2155 5348).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: In December and January, pharmacies may open at their discretion. For further information visit www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in front of Holy Rood church, Żabbar, and at Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.