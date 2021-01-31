Floriana Dispensary, 29, Vincenzo Dimech Street, Floriana (2123 3034);

St Gaetan Pharmacy, Parish Priest Mifsud Street, Ħamrun (2123 4570);

Lantern Pharmacy, Kebbies Square, Santa Venera (2144 4648);

Collis Williams – St Mark’s Pharmacy, P. Borg Olivier Street c/w Gianni Vella Street, Swatar (2144 0790);

Charing Pharmacy, Mimosa Street, Pietà (2123 2954);

Melita Pharmacy, 127, St George Street, St Julian’s (2137 8657);

Remedies Pharmacy, 144, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2134 4722);

Iklin Pharmacy, Geronimo Abos Street, Iklin (2141 5499);

Victory Pharmacy, 16, Victory Square, Naxxar (2141 2454);

El Medina Chemist, Maskli Street, Qawra (2157 6308);

Distinction Pharmacy, 32, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2169 3412);

Vittoriosa Pharmacy, 9, il-Mina l-Kbira Street, Vittoriosa (2180 7529);

St Peter Pharmacy, Sebbelika Street, Żabbar (2166 3750);

Blossoms Pharmacy, Gurgier Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 2226);

Bronja Pharmacy, Sonata, Bronja Street, Żurrieq (2168 2251);

The Bypass Pharmacy, Mikiel Azzoppardi Street, Siġġiewi (2146 1681);

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4257);

Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970);

Sokkors Pharmacy, St Gregory Street, Kerċem (2155 3018).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am to 10pm.

Smiths Pharmacy at PAMA, Mosta (2141 7593): Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at Balluta Bay, St Julian’s, and at Xewkija health centre today 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.