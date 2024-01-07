Regent Pharmacy, 70, Merchants Street, Valletta (2124 5135)

Chemimart International Pharmacy, 650, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2123 6477)

Anici Pharmacy, Anici Street, Qormi (2148 7162)

Mackie’s Pharmacy, L. Casolani Street, Ta’ Paris, Birkirkara (2149 6089)

San Ġwann Pharmacy, 11, Feliċ Borġ Street, San Ġwann (2138 6974)

Krypton Pharmacy, Ibraġ Street, Tal-Ibraġ, Swieqi (2137 0141)

Chemimart Pharmacy, 4,5,6, il-Piazzetta, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 8369)

Smiths St Albert Pharmacy, Oratory Street, Għargħur (2141 3402)

Rotunda Pharmacy, 7, Eucharistic Congress Street, Mosta (2141 1197)

Mġarr Pharmacy, Main Street c/w Vitale Street, Mġarr (2157 7784)

Central Pharmacy, 6, St Joseph Street, Luqa (2169 2546)

Pillhouse Pharmacy, 200, Welcome Street, Fgura (2180 3008)

May Day Pharmacy, Victory Street, Żabbar (2182 6529)

Martin’s Pharmacy, 182, Birżebbuġa Road, Birżebbuġa (2165 1031)

Kristianne Pharmacy, Pietru Pawl Saydon Street, Żurrieq (2779 1321)

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479)

Abela Pharmacy, Bellavista Court, George Borg Olivier Street, Victoria (2155 6170)

Lauretana Pharmacy, 36, Mġarr Street, Għajnsielem (2156 3017)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2024: view https://www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Iklin parish church today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.