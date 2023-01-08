Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2123 4567)

Thomas’ Pharmacy, 796, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 8018)

Plaza Pharmacy, 86, Main Street, Żebbuġ (2146 7459)

Ħerba Pharmacy, 166, Psaila Street, Birkirkara (2144 3406)

Tony’s Pharmacy, 100, Sir Patrick Stuart Street, Ġżira (2133 2080)

Potter Chemists Ltd, Wilga Street, Paċeville (2136 3244)

Wales Pharmacy, 183, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 5492)

Whites Pharmacy, 3, E.M. Bajada Building, Labour Avenue, Naxxar (2141 2454)

St Catherine Pharmacy, Vine Street c/w St Catherine Street, Attard (2141 3442)

Qawra Pharmacy, Earl’s Court/1, Triq l-Imħar, Qawra (2158 0881)

Central Pharmacy, 6, St Joseph Street, Luqa (2169 2546)

Vittoriosa Pharmacy, 9, Main Gate Street, Vittoriosa (2180 7529)

May Day Pharmacy, Victory Street, Żabbar (2182 6529)

Pompei Pharmacy, Fishermen’s Wharf, Marsaxlokk (2165 1278)

Kristianne Pharmacy, Pietru Pawl Saydon Street, Żurrieq (2164 7391)

Regal Pharmacy, 39B, Antonio Bosio Street, Msida (2131 3115)

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479)

Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970)

Joyce’s Pharmacy, September 8 Avenue, Xagħra (2156 1486).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies open in January: View www.pharmacy.com.mt/roster or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays and public holidays 8am-8pm.

Blood donation: The mobile blood donation unit will be in front of Iklin parish church today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries: 2206 6201, 8007 4313, 7930 7307.