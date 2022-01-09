Royal Pharmacy, 271, Republic Street, Valletta (2125 2396)

Darwin Pharmacy, 152, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2122 1512)

Collis Williams St Venera Pharmacy, 532, St Joseph High Road, Santa Venera (2123 8625)

Mint Care Pharmacy, 7, Brared Street, Birkirkara (2144 2135)

Brown’s Pharmacy, Shop 10, Yacht Marina Apartments, Marina Street, Msida (2124 4366)

San Ġwann Pharmacy, 11, Feliċ Borġ Street, San Ġwann (2138 6974)

Wales Pharmacy, 183, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 5492)

Il-Mehrież Pharmacy, 31, Giovani Curmi Street, Iklin (2143 5567)

Mġarr Pharmacy, Main Street c/w Vitale Street, Mġarr (2157 7784)

Remedies Pharmacy, 111, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3462)

De Paola Pharmacy, 36, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 6408)

White Cross Pharmacy, Shop A, Block 1, Fuq San Pawl, Cospicua (2182 1671)

St Peter Pharmacy, Sebbelika Street, Żabbar (2166 3750)

Brittania Pharmacy, 5 Pretty Bay Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 8622)

Salus Pharmacy, 21, Republic Square, Żurrieq (2168 0761)

Plaza Pharmacy, 86, Main Street, Żebbuġ (2146 7459)

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4274)

Taċ-Ċawla Pharmacy, June 7, 1919 Street, Victoria (2155 7819)

Tony’s Pharmacy, Egret Court, Valley Street, Marsalforn (2156 3617)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: In December and January, pharmacies may open at their discretion. For further information: www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to the Mtarfa clock tower today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.