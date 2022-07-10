Regent Pharmacy, 70, Merchants Street, Valletta (2124 5135)

Chemimart International Pharmacy, 650, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 6477)

Anici Pharmacy, Anici Street, Qormi (2148 7162)

Mackie’s Pharmacy, L. Casolani Street, Ta’ Paris, Birkirkara (2149 6089)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 92-94, Mensija Street, San Ġwann (2137 3275)

Brown’s Pharmacy, Retail Outlet, Level 0, 135, Central Business Centre, Spinola Bay, St Julian’s (2133 3886)

Chemimart Pharmacy, 4,5,6, il-Piazzetta, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 8369)

St Michael Pharmacy, Transfiguration Square, Lija (2143 5875)

St Mary Pharmacy, 14, Rotunda Square, Mosta (2143 3833)

Health & Co Pharmacy, Erba’ Mwieżeb Street, St Paul’s Bay (7979 0119)

Maddalena Pharmacy, Shop 2, Binja tal-Faqqani, Tower Avenue, Santa Luċija (2167 7037)

Pillhouse Pharmacy, 200, Welcome Street, Fgura (2180 3008)

Polymer St Peter Pharmacy, Sebbelika Street, Żabbar (2166 3750)

Martin’s Pharmacy, 182, Birżebbuġa Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 1031)

Prestige Pharmacy, 16, St Joseph Street, Kirkop (2164 1328)

Remedies Pharmacy, 5, Tagliaferro Mansions, Princess Margaret Street, Msida (2134 6547)

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479)

Abela Pharmacy, Bellavista Court, George Borg Olivier Street, Victoria (2155 6170)

Għajnsielem Pharmacy, Independence Square, Għajnsielem (2720 3615)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2022: www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in front of Mellieħa parish church today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.