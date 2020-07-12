Chemimart Pharmacy, 14, St Anne Street, Floriana (2123 9310);

Lister Pharmacy, 678, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2124 5627);

Tal-Ħlas Pharmacy, Freedom Road, Qormi (2148 7739);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 32, Fleur-de-Lys Road, Birkirkara (2148 8884);

Charing Pharmacy, Mimosa Street, Pietà (2123 2954);

Pembroke Pharmacy, 87, Giuseppe Malfeggiani Street, Pembroke (2137 2784);

Victor’s Pharmacy, 9, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 0352);

St Mary Pharmacy, 2, Antonio Schembri Street, Attard (2143 6348);

Sgħajtar Pharmacy, Sagħjtar Street, Mosta (2141 5198);

St Simon Pharmacy, 8, Islet Promenade, Buġibba (2157 1649);

Brown’s Paola Square Pharmacy, 64/65, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 1646);

Milia’s Pharmacy, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);

Hompesch Pharmacy, 207/2011, Hompesch Road, Fgura (2180 7503);

St Catherine Pharmacy, Plot 3, Triq il-Qadi, Żejtun (2167 8039);

Bronja Pharmacy, Sonata, Bronja Street, Żurrieq (2168 2251);

Tal-Grazzja Pharmacy, Franġisk Farrugia Street, Żebbuġ (2146 2068);

Spiżerija Carmen, 1, Suffara Square Street, Dingli (2145 7128);

Castle Pharmacy, 2, Misraħ Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970);

St Joseph Pharmacy, 28, St Joseph Square, Qala (2155 5348).

Pharmacy at MIA: Open from 8am to 7pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays from 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in Mediatrix Square, Żabbar, today from 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at Guardamangia is open daily from 8am to 6pm. Bring ID Card. For enquiries, call 2206 6201, freephone 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.