Chemimart Pharmacy, 14, St Anne Street, Floriana (2123 9310)

National Pharmacy, 17, St Mary Street, Ħamrun (2122 5539)

Drugshop Dispensary, De La Cruz Avenue, Qormi (2144 3221)

Mint Care Pharmacy, 7, Brared Street, Birkirkara (2144 2135)

Tony’s Pharmacy, 100, Sir Patrick Stuart Street, Ġżira (2133 2080)

Potters Pharmacy, Wilga Street, Paċeville (2136 3244)

Brown’s Victor Pharmacy, 9, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 0352)

Whites Pharmacy, No. 3, E.M. Bajada Building, Labour Avenue, Naxxar (2141 2454)

Sgħajtar Pharmacy, Sagħjtar Street, Mosta (2141 5198)

St Paul’s Bay Pharmacy, 504, Main Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 5276)

Fleming Pharmacy, 61, Żabbar Road, Paola (2169 6893)

Hompesch Pharmacy, 207/211, Hompesch Road, Fgura (2180 7503)

Bellavista Pharmacy, 88, Salvu Buhagiar Street, Marsascala (2163 3788)

Health Point Pharmacy, 34, Zarenu Dalli Street, Birżebbuġa (2713 7926)

Kristianne Pharmacy, Triq iċ-Ċavi, Mqabba (2168 3048)

Fatima Pharmacy, 82, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera (2148 2856)

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247)

Taċ-Ċawla Pharmacy, June 7, 1919 Street, Victoria (2155 7819)

St Joseph Pharmacy, 28, St Joseph Square, Qala (2155 5348)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2023: www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays and public holidays 8am-8pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Ibraġ parish church and in Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307