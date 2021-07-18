New British Dispensary, 109/110, St John Street, Valletta (2124 4813);

Thomas’ Pharmacy, 796, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2123 8018);

Fatima Pharmacy, 82, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera (2148 2856);

Ħerba Pharmacy, 183, Main Street, Birkirkara (2144 3406);

Regal Pharmacy, 39B, Antonio Bosio Street, Msida (2131 3115);

Penny Lane Pharmacy, Sejjieħ Street, Swieqi (2137 5373);

Wales Pharmacy, 183, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 5492);

Balzan Pharmacy, 70, St Francis Street, Balzan (2144 4035);

Sagħjtar Pharmacy, Sgħajtar Street, Mosta (2141 5198);

Brown’s Village Pharmacy, Main Street, Mellieħa (2152 3536);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 45, Paola Hill, Paola (2169 4818);

White Cross Pharmacy, Shop A, Block 1, Fuq San Pawl, Cospicua (2182 1671);

Felice Pharmacy, 95, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2182 7939);

St Philip Pharmacy, Ċeppun Street, Għaxaq (2180 8723) St Andrew’s Pharmacy, 25, Dun Pawl Street, Luqa (2182 0795);

Remedies Pharmacy, Peter Pan, Dr Nikola Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 0828);

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);

Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria (2156 6170);

Pisani Pharmacy, Sannat Road Sannat (2156 4447).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am to 10pm.

Smiths Pharmacy at PAMA, Mosta (2141 7593): Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in front of Birżebbuġa parish church and at Xewkija health centre today 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am to 6pm. Donors must present ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.