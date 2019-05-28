Vilhena Pharmacy, 3, St Anne Street, Floriana (2124 4114);
San Raffael Pharmacy, 247, Qormi Road, Marsa (2122 1188);
St George’s Pharmacy, 21, Main Street, Qormi (2144 3045);
Rational Pharmacy, 74/75, Valley Road, Birkirkara (2144 1513);
O’Hea Pharmacy, 128, Manoel Street, Gżira (2133 0268);
St Julian’s Pharmacy, 24, George Borg Olivier Street, St Julian’s (2136 9426);
Mrabat Pharmacy, 5, Mrabat Street, Sliema (2131 3535);
St Joseph Pharmacy, 172, Main Street, Lija (2141 4051);
St Mary Pharmacy, 14, Rotunda Square, Mosta (2143 3833);
El Medina Chemist, Fliegu Street, Qawra (2157 6308);
Tarxien Pharmacy, 59, Tarxien Road, Tarxien (2180 2986);
Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);
May Day Pharmacy, Victory Street, Żabbar (2182 6529);
Gudja Pharmacy, 9, St Cyrus Street, Gudja (2169 6422);
Milia’s Pharmacy, 42, Blue Grotto Avenue, Żurrieq (2168 9971);
The By Pass Pharmacy, Mgr Mikiel Azzopardi Street, Siġġiewi (2146 1681);
Make Over Pharmacy, Block A, Town Centre HOS, Mtarfa (2145 2833);
Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970);
St John’s Pharmacy, 85, Independence Street, Xewkija (2156 3052).
Airport pharmacy: Open from 8am to 10pm.
Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, call 9906 1800.
Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm.
Patients must present their ID card.
Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be near the Old People’s Home in Cospicua, between 8.30am and 1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.
