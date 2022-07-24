Royal Pharmacy, 271, Republic Street, Valletta (2125 2396)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 706, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 8623)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 278, Victory Street, Qormi (2149 9697)

Rational Pharmacy, 74/75, Valley Road, Birkirkara (2144 1513)

Collis Williams - St Mark’s Pharmacy, Paul Borg Olivier Street c/w Gianni Vella Street, Swatar (2144 0790)

Balluta Pharmacy, 7, Balluta Square, St Julian’s (2131 7888)

Drug Store: Anglo Maltese Dispensary Ltd, 382, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4627)

Medicine Chest Pharamcy, Demitriju Farrugia Street, Għargħur (2142 2204)

Rotunda Pharmacy, 7, Eucharistic Congress Street, Mosta (2141 1197)

Parkes Pharmacy, 582, St Paul Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 1764)

Theresa Jo Pharmacy, 3A, Xintill Street, Tarxien (2167 2703)

Milia’s Pharmacy, Cottonera Street, Vittoriosa (2760 0126)

Anici Pharmacy, 6, Nadur Street, Marsascala (2163 7300)

Gerada Pharmacy, 146, Mater Boni Consiglii Street, Żejtun (2180 6009)

Gudja Pharmacy, Parish Priest Street c/w William Baker Street, Gudja (2169 6422)

Deby’s Pharmacy, 1, Quarries Square, Msida (2122 7920)

Spiżerija Carmen, 1, Suffara Square Street, Dingli (2145 7128)

Tony’s Pharmacy, Egret Court, Valley Street, Marsalforn (2156 3617)

Nadur Pharmacy, April 28, 1688 Square, Nadur (2156 3589)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2022: www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in Mediatrix Square next to Żabbar parish church today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.