Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2123 4567);

St Gaetan Pharmacy, Archpriest Mifsud Street, Ħamrun (2123 4570);

Anici Pharmacy, Anici Street, Qormi (2148 7162);

Collis Williams – St Mark’s Pharmacy, P. Borg Olivier Street c/w Gianni Vella Street, Swatar (2144 0790);

D’Argens Pharmacy, 330, Rue D’Argens, Gżira (2133 0817);

Balluta Pharmacy, 7, Balluta Square, St Julian’s (2131 7888);

Harley Pharmacy, 1, Nathalie Poutiatin Tabone Street, Sliema (2133 4635);

M4 Pharmacy, Railway Street, Attard (2143 6531);

St Mary Pharmacy – Mġarr Dispensing Chemists, 71, Sir Harry Luke Street, Mġarr (2158 0711);

Promenade Pharmacy, Pioneer Road, Buġibba (2744 1160);

Fleming Pharmacy, 61, Żabbar Road, Paola (2169 6893);

Verdala Pharmacy, 57, Bull Street, Cospicua (2182 4720);

St Anne Pharmacy, Qaliet Road, Marsascala (2163 7615);

Blossoms Pharmacy, Gurgier Road, Birżebbuġa (2165 2226);

Kristianne Pharmacy, Ċavi Street, Mqabba (2168 3048);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue, Żebbuġ (2146 5411);

Santa Marija Pharmacy, Frenċ Abela Square, Dingli (2145 2447);

Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria (2156 6170);

Sokkors Pharmacy, St Gregory Street, Kerċem (2155 3018)

Pharmacy at MIA: Open from 8am to 7pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood Donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to M’scala parish church today from 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily from 8am to 6pm. Donors must bring their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.