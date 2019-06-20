Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2122 6281);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 706, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 8623);
Pinto Pharmacy, 43, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7311);
Pharmaplus, Ganu Street, Birkirkara (2149 2958);
Tony’s Pharmacy, 100, Sir Patrick Stuart Street, Gżira (2133 2080);
Balluta Pharmacy, 30, Main Street, St Julian’s (2131 7888);
Harley Pharmacy, 1, Nathalie Poutiatin Tabone Street, Sliema (2133 4635);
St Michael Pharmacy, Transfiguration Square, Lija (2143 5875);
Brown’s Chemists, St Paul Street, Naxxar (2141 7652);
St Simon Pharmacy, 8, Dawret il-Gzejjer, Bugibba;
De Paola Pharmacy, 36, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 6408);
Victory Pharmacy, 32, Victory Street, Senglea (2180 1698);
Bellavista Pharmacy, Salvu Buhagiar Street, Marsascala (2163 3788);
Martin’s Pharmacy, 182, Birżebbuġa Road, Birżebbuġa (2165 1031);
Chrysanthemum Pharmacy, St Nicholas Street, Qrendi (2168 0828);
Menelo Pharmacy, Dr Nicholas Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 2957);
St Anthony Pharmacy, 18, Main Street, Rabat (2145 4187);
Batu Pharmacy, 38, Palm Street, Victoria (2155 1841);
Ta’ Pinu Pharmacy, Franġisk Portelli Street, Għarb (2788 8128).
Airport pharmacy: Open from 8am to 10pm.
Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to11.30am, call 9906 1800.
Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm.
Patients must present their ID card.
Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in front of the Siġġiewi local council office, today from 8.30am to 1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.
