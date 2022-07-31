Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2123 4567)

Fra Diego Dispensary, 94, Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun (2122 4898)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue, Żebbuġ (2146 5411)

The Local Dispensary, Can. K. Pirotta Street, Birkirkara (2149 3549)

Remedies Chemists, Marina Court, 49A, Abate Rigord Street, Ta’ Xbiex (2134 1649)

St Andrew’s Pharmacy, Qasam Street, Tal-Ibraġġ (2137 1062)

Norman’s Pharmacy, 133, Main Street, Sliema (2133 2243)

Brown’s Naxxar Centre Pharmacy, 21st September Avenue, Naxxar (2141 1438)

Brown’s St Mary Pharmacy, 2, Antonio Schembri Street, Attard (2143 6348)

St Paul’s Bay Pharmacy, 504, Main Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 5276)

Brown’s Paola Square Pharmacy, 64/65, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 1646)

Milia’s Pharmacy, Cottonera Street, Vittoriosa (2760 0126)

Felice Pharmacy, 95, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2182 7939)

Blossoms Pharmacy, Gurgier Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 2226)

Milia’s Pharmacy, 42, Blue Grotto Avenue, Żurrieq (2168 9971)

Brown’s Pharmacy, Shop 10, Yacht Marina Apartments, Marina Street, Msida (2124 4366)

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4274)

Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria (2156 6170)

Pisani Pharmacy, New Building, Sannat Street, Sannat (2156 4447).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2022: www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in Qrendi parish church square and at Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.