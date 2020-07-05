Empire Pharmacy, 77, Old Theatre Street, Valletta (2122 5785);

Thomas’ Pharmacy, 796, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 8018);

St George’s Pharmacy, 21, Main Street, Qormi (2144 3045);

Ħerba Pharmacy, 183, Main Street, Birkirkara (2144 3406);

St Matthew’s Pharmacy, The Strand, Gżira (2131 1797);

St Julian’s Pharmacy, 24, George Borg Olivier Street, St Julian’s (2136 9426);

Norman’s Pharmacy, 133, Main Street, Sliema (2133 2243);

St Joseph Pharmacy, 164, Annibale Preca Street, Lija (2141 4051);

St Albert Pharmacy, Oratory Street, Għargħur (2141 3402);

Parkes Pharmacy, 582, St Paul Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 1764);

Sonren Pharmacy, Żejtun Road, Tarxien (2167 2757);

Milia’s Pharmacy, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);

MC Pharmacy (ex-Cilia’s), 303, Żabbar Road, Fgura (2180 1962);

St Philip Pharmacy, Ċeppun Street, Għaxaq (2180 8723);

Prestige Pharmacy, 16, St Joseph Street, Kirkop (2164 1328);

Menelo Pharmacy, Dr Nikol Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 2957);

Anici Pharmacy, Blk A, Town Centre HOS, Mtarfa (2145 2833);

Fontana Pharmacy, Spring Street, Fontana (2156 6979);

Pisani Pharmacy, New Building, Sannat Street, Sannat (2156 4447).

Pharmacy at MIA: Open from 8am - 7pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am - 5pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at Fgura parish square and Xewkija health centre today from 8.30am -1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am - 6pm. Bring your ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.