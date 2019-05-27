Empire Pharmacy, 77, Old Theatre Street, Valletta (2122 5785);
The Cross Pharmacy, 859, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2122 7682);
Fatima Pharmacy, 82, Triq il-Ferrovija, Santa Venera (2148 2856);
St Anne Pharmacy, 24, St Helen Square, Birkirkara (2744 1913);
O’Hea Pharmacy, 128, Manoel Street, Gżira (2133 0268);
St Julian’s Pharmacy, 24, George Borg Olivier Street, St Julian’s (2136 9426);
Norman’s Pharmacy, 133, High Street, Sliema (2133 2243);
Balzan Pharmacy, 70, St Francis Street, Balzan (2144 4035);
St Mary Pharmacy, 14, Rotunda Square, Mosta (2143 3833);
Brown’s Village Pharmacy, Main Street, Mellieħa (2152 3536);
Distinction Pharmacy, 32, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2169 3412);
Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);
St Elias Pharmacy, St Elias Street, Xgħajra (2166 0300);
Gerada Pharmacy, 46, Mater Boni Consiglii Street, Żejtun (2180 6009);
Milia’s Pharmacy, 42, Blue Grotto Avenue, Żurrieq (2168 9971);
Spiżerija Ħal-Mula, Dun Salv Ciappara Street, Żebbuġ (2146 1693);
Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);
Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970);
Gozo Chemists, Mġarr Road, Xewkija (2155 7278).
Airport pharmacy: Open from 8am to 10pm.
Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, call 9906 1800.
Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.
Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Marsascala parish church and at Xewkija health centre today from 8.30am to 1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.
