Empire Pharmacy, 77, Old Theatre Street, Valletta (2122 5785);

The Cross Pharmacy, 859, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2122 7682);

Fatima Pharmacy, 82, Triq il-Ferrovija, Santa Venera (2148 2856);

St Anne Pharmacy, 24, St Helen Square, Birkirkara (2744 1913);

O’Hea Pharmacy, 128, Manoel Street, Gżira (2133 0268);

St Julian’s Pharmacy, 24, George Borg Olivier Street, St Julian’s (2136 9426);

Norman’s Pharmacy, 133, High Street, Sliema (2133 2243);

Balzan Pharmacy, 70, St Francis Street, Balzan (2144 4035);

St Mary Pharmacy, 14, Rotunda Square, Mosta (2143 3833);

Brown’s Village Pharmacy, Main Street, Mellieħa (2152 3536);

Distinction Pharmacy, 32, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2169 3412);

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);

St Elias Pharmacy, St Elias Street, Xgħajra (2166 0300);

Gerada Pharmacy, 46, Mater Boni Consiglii Street, Żejtun (2180 6009);

Milia’s Pharmacy, 42, Blue Grotto Avenue, Żurrieq (2168 9971);

Spiżerija Ħal-Mula, Dun Salv Ciappara Street, Żebbuġ (2146 1693);

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);

Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970);

Gozo Chemists, Mġarr Road, Xewkija (2155 7278).

Airport pharmacy: Open from 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, call 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Marsascala parish church and at Xewkija health centre today from 8.30am to 1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.