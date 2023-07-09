Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2123 4567)

Fra Diego Dispensary, 94, Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun (2122 4898)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue, Żebbuġ (2146 5411)

The Local Dispensary, Can. Karm Pirotta Street, Birkirkara (2149 3549)

San Ġwann Pharmacy, 11, Feliċ Borġ Street, San Ġwann (2138 6974)

Krypton Pharmacy, Ibraġ Street, Tal-Ibraġ, Swieqi (2137 0141)

Norman’s Pharmacy, 133, High Street, Sliema (2133 2243)

Smiths St Albert Pharmacy, Oratory Street, Għargħur (2141 3402)

Sta Margherita Pharmacy, Vjal il-Qalbiena Mostin, Santa Margherita Estate, Mosta (2141 6426)

Parkes Pharmacy, 582, St Paul Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 1764)

St Andrew’s Pharmacy, 25, Dun Pawl Street, Luqa (2182 0795)

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126)

St James Pharmacy, 1, St James Square, Żabbar (2166 6194)

Blossoms Pharmacy, Triq il-Gurgier, Birżebbuġa (2165 2226)

Salus Pharmacy, 21, Republic Square, Żurrieq (2168 0761)

Brown’s Pharmacy, Shop 10, Yacht Marina Apartments, Marina Street, Pietà (2124 4366)

St Anthony Pharmacy, 18, Main Street, Rabat (2145 4187)

Batu Pharmacy, 38, Palm Street, Victoria (2155 1841)

Pisani Pharmacy, New Building, Sannat Street, Sannat (2156 4447)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2023 view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays and public holidays 8am-8pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Żurrieq parish church today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.