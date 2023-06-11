Floriana Dispensary, 29, Vincenzo Dimech Street, Floriana (2123 3034)

St Gaetan Pharmacy, Parish Priest Mifsud Street, Ħamrun (2123 4570)

St George’s Pharmacy, 21, Main Street, Qormi (2144 3045)

Ħerba Pharmacy, 166, Psaila Street, Birkirkara (2144 3406)

Remedies Chemists, Marina Court, 49A, Abate Rigord Street, Ta’ Xbiex (2134 1649)

Brown’s Pharmacy, Retail Outlet, Level 0, 135, Central Business Centre, Spinola Bay, St Julian’s (2133 3886)

The Economical Dispensary, 86/87, Sir Adrian Dingli Street, Sliema (2133 0376)

Brown’s Chemists, St Paul Street, Naxxar (2141 7652)

Smiths (PAMA) Pharmacy, Valletta Road, Mosta (2141 7593)

Qawra Pharmacy, Earl’s Court/1, Triq l-Imħar, Qawra (2158 0881)

De Paola Pharmacy, 36, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 6408)

Verdala Pharmacy, 57, Bull Street, Cospicua (2182 4720)

St Elias Pharmacy, St Elias Street, Xagħjra (2166 0300)

St Philip Pharmacy, Triq iċ-Ċeppun, Għaxaq (2180 8723)

Kirkop Pharmacy, 9, Parish Street, Kirkop (2168 2028)

St Anthony Pharmacy, 56, St Joseph Street, Pietà (2123 7327)

Remedies Pharmacy, Peter Pan, Dr Nikola Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 0828)

Abela Pharmacy, Bellavista Court, George Borg Olivier Street, Victoria (2155 6170)

Vella Pharmacy, 15, December 13 Street, Nadur (2156 6431)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2023 view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays and public holidays 8am-8pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at St Peter’s Band Club, B’buġa, today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.