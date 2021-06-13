New British Dispensary, 109/110, St John Street, Valletta (2124 4813);

Fra Diego Dispensary, 94, Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun (2122 4898);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 278, Victory Street, Qormi (2149 9697);

St Bartholomew Pharmacy, 30, Fleur-de-Lys Road, Santa Venera (2148 2558);

Remedies Chemists, Marina Court, 49A, Abate Rigord Street, Ta’ Xbiex (2134 1649);

Lourdes Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, San Ġwann (2138 7479);

Drug Store: Anglo Maltese Dispensary Ltd, 382, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4627);

Misraħ Kola Pharmacy, Pitkali Road, Attard (2143 4137);

Brown’s Grognet Pharmacy, 41, Constitution Street, Mosta (2143 2038);

Qawra Pharmacy, Earl’s Court/1, Imħar Street, Qawra (2158 0881);

Fleming Pharmacy, 61, Żabbar Road, Paola (2169 6893);

Alpha Pharmacy, Cospicua Street c/w Cottoner Avenue, Fgura (2167 3811);

Medicor Pharmacy, 57, Carmelo Ritchie Street, Xgħajra (2703 2296);

Health Junction Pharmacy, Alfred Cachia Zammit Street, Żejtun (2189 8728);

Kirkop Pharmacy, 9, Parish Street, Kirkop (2168 2028);

The Bypass Pharmacy, Mikiel Azzoppardi Street, Siġġiewi (2146 1681);

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);

Azzopardi Pharmacy, Capucchins Street, Victoria (2156 3233);

Joyce’s Pharmacy, September 8 Avenue, Xagħra (2156 1486).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am to 10pm.

Smiths Pharmacy at PAMA, Mosta (2141 7593): Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Żejtun parish church today 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.